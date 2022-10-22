Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 7,237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

