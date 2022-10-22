Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,571 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

