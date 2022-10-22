Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

