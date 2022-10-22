Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

APTV opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

