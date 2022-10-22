Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 568,168 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Up 3.0 %

Arconic stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.