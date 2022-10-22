Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 7,580 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $868.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.