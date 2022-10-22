Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 913 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Clorox by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Clorox by 3.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Clorox by 117.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

