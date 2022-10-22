Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 42,096 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 73.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $256,000.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Citi Trends stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.02. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $97.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

