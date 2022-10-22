Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 9,209 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

