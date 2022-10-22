Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,536,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,306,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,009,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 26.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.62. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Century Casinos

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.