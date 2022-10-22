Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE D opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

