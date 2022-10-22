Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,592 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

