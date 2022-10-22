Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,652 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $554,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $296,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

NYSE EAT opened at $29.53 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

