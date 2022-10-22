Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $510.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.93. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

