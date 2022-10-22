Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

