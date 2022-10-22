Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $648,000 Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,381 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

