Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $692,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 88.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,657,000 after purchasing an additional 882,966 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

