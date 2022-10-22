Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $723,000 Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,319 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter worth about $5,273,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MeiraGTx stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.18). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 227.29% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on MeiraGTx from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.