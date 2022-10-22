Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $741,000 Stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 106,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 41.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 53.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 51,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXLW. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

