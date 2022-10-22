Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $971,000 Stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 360.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harrow Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.43. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $108,300.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

