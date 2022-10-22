Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,347 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oppenheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 2.5 %

OPY stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $338.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $237.22 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Oppenheimer

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.