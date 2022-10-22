Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alamo Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

