Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.69 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

