Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $665,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.66 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.