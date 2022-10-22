Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,266 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 623,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 197,301 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $780.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

