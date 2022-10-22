Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 43,495 World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 459,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 341,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

NYSE:INT opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.