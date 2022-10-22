Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 890.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 49.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 489,834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 306,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 623,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

