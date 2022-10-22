Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 617,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,765,000 after buying an additional 480,996 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

