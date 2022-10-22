Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Tractor Supply by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.