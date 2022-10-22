Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 33,023 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

