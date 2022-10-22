Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 557,086 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,086 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capri were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $365,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 21.3% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $43.99 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

