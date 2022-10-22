Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 525 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,967 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 34.4% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $1,646,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

