Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after buying an additional 14,587,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,101,000 after buying an additional 3,280,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.67 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

