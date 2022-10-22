Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

