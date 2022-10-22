Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

