Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 373,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

