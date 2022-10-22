Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 47.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 907,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,122,000 after purchasing an additional 292,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 388.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

