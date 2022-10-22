Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $41.61 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

