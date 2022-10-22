Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $5.96 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 58,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 225,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.0% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $102,153,000 after buying an additional 48,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.