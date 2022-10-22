Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 159,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $0.94 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,618.26% and a negative return on equity of 273.30%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.