Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 159,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $0.94 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.66.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
