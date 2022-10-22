Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

