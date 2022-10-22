Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Comerica by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 46.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.1% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Comerica Stock Up 0.9 %

CMA opened at $65.34 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 36.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

