Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,916.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.