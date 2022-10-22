Cwm LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

