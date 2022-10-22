Cwm LLC Acquires 2,685 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 5.7 %

CFG stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

