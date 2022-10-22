Cwm LLC Acquires 2,685 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.94 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

