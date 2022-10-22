Cwm LLC Acquires 2,863 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 807,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -156.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.