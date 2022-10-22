Cwm LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morningstar by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $20,918,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morningstar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MORN opened at $214.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.