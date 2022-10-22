Cwm LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG opened at $119.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

