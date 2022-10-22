Cwm LLC Acquires 3,881 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 264.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 83,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $734,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $5.07 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

